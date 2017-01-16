MELBOURNE - Rafael Nadal Sunday revealed his battle against chronic pain but said he was hopeful of keeping his Grand Slam career alive as he launches his partnership with new coach Carlos Moya. Injury-hit Nadal, 30, said he hadn't played without pain for years but that he remained optimistic of challenging for big titles again. When asked if he was free of pain and injuries, the Spaniard smiled ruefully and said: "I am not injured, no. Pain-free is a long time ago." Nadal hasn't reached a Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 but after lengthy discussion with his long-time coach, his uncle Toni Nadal, he hired fellow Spaniard Moya in December. "I am not a person who takes decisions like this," Nadal said, clicking his fingers. "I need to talk. More than anything, you know, my uncle is my coach.”