ALTENMARKT - American speed queen Lindsey Vonn finished 13th on her return from injury as Austrian Christine Scheyer claimed a shock maiden victory in Sunday's World Cup downhill on home snow at Altenmarkt-Zauchense. The 22-year-old Scheyer benefited from a quickening piste for the later starters to clock 1min 21.15sec to finish 0.39sec ahead of Liechstenstein's Tina Weirather, with American Jacqueline Wiles completing the podium, at 0.54. Switzerland's Lara Gut, second to American Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings, finished fourth, just ahead of Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec , who won the first three downhills of the season. Vonn safely negotiated her return from a broken arm sustained in what was the latest in a line of serious injuries to beset the four-time overall World Cup champion.