MELBOURNE - Australia called up uncapped Mitchell Swepson to boost the spin contingent for next month's India series to four, as Glenn Maxwell returned to the Test fold in a 16-man squad.

Australia have not won a Test match in India since 2004, and the four-Test February-March series is expected to be a supreme test for skipper Steve Smith and his team. Queenslander Swepson, 23, was the major surprise of the touring party, getting the call up after just 14 first-class games. Swepson joins lead spinner Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Steve O'Keefe. "To be honest, I didn't really know how to take it. I was just so shocked," Swepson told reporters.

The Queensland leg-spinner admitted he thought he had no chance of earning his first international call-up, despite the endorsement of spin legend Shane Warne. "It's awesome to get that sort of feedback from the best leg-spinner we've ever seen play the game," Swepson said.

Interim national selector Trevor Hohns said the panel was excited by Swepson's potential. "He is an exciting young leg -spinner, gives the ball a very good rip, he's a wicket-taking leg-spinner that has come through the pathway system," Hohns said. "We feel he has a lot of potential and want to see him take his opportunity in conditions that should suit him should he get a chance."

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh were included in the side, with Hilton Cartwright dropped, to complement the bowling unit, while experienced batsman Shaun Marsh returns after a finger injury earlier this summer. "Shaun is proven in sub-continent conditions and is coming off a hundred in his last Test match in Sri Lanka," Hohns said. "He is a very versatile batsman who can slot in at the top or the middle of the order." Hohns said selectors considered Mitchell Marsh as a bowling all-rounder. "Should we decide to play a two pace and two spin bowling attack it is important to have that third seam bowling option," Hohns added. Some of the squad will head to Dubai on January 29 to train, while the rest will follow after the Chappell-Hadlee Series in New Zealand. The first Test against top-ranked India begins in Pune on February 23.

AUSTRALIA: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve O'Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.