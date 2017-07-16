Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed final match and closing ceremony of Pakistan - Egypt International Squash Series 2017 held from 12-16 Jul at Muhsaf Ali Mir Squash Complex Islamabad as chief guest.

Egypt won the series by 3-2. Two matches were played on the last day of the series. In the first match Pakistan’s Israr Ahmad beat Egypt’s Aboulghar, while Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob beat Egypt’s Karim Abdel Gawad, in the second and last match.

The chief guest awarded trophies to the winners and runners up of the tournament.

Earlier on his arrival, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, Vice Chief of the Air Staff received the Army Chief.