ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) Saturday requested Pakistan Squash Federation president Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman not to deny sports journalists of twin cities form their right of covering the final day of the Pakistan-V vs Egypt-V squash series on Sunday (today).

The RISJA members covered the inaugural day of the Pak-V vs Egypt-V Saturday but later they were informed that their services are not required for the final day. Why this injustice is being done to sports community, as sports journalists promote the soft-sports loving image of country. RISJA committee member senior sports journalist Abdul Mohi Shah termed it highly unfortunate that sports journalists are barred from covering the event in which world number two Egyptian Karim Abdel Gawad would play the match. Sports journalists wanted to interview him and other Egyptian players which would have benefited PSF and serve great purpose to cause of hosting PSA events in future, he said. “In fact it will send negative message. We expect PSF president to take decision in the best interest of squash in general and country in particular,” Shah concluded.