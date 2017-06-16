Argentina's former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro faces a battle to be fit for Wimbledon after withdrawing from the key build-up tournament at Queen's because of a groin injury.

The 28-year-old, who has been cursed by injuries throughout his career, said he had withdrawn from next week's tournament in London on medical advice.

The injury flared up at the French Open -- where he was knocked out by Andy Murray in the third round -- and forced him to sit out the ATP tournament in s'Hertogenbosch this week.

"Following my doctor's advice, I won't be able to play Queen's this year since I am still recovering from my injury," tweeted Del Potro, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2013.

"Queen's is one of my favourite tournaments and I am really sorry for my fans there, I've got great memories of the Queen's Club.

"Patience. I will definitely see you in 2018," he added.

Del Potro's withdrawal follows that of French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who wants to rest before Wimbledon gets underway on July 3.