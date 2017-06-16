Erin - Phil Mickelson withdrew from the US Open on Thursday, opting to skip the tournament to attend his daughter's graduation ceremony, organisers said. Mickelson had been granted a tee time by US Open organisers on the off-chance that any delay in play may allow him time to fly from California to Erin Hills, Wisconsin for the start of the first round. But with play at the 117th US Open getting under way Thursday under bright sunshine and clear skies, Mickelson's hopes of playing evaporated.