CARDIFF - Energetic fans made Cardiff seem like Karachi in the Champions Trophy semi-final and could make south London seem like Lahore come Sunday's final

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali has praised his team's passionate supporters for making his side feel at home in their shock semi-final victory over England. Cardiff felt more like Karachi on Wednesday as Pakistan fans dominated the 12,500-strong crowd and watched their team thrash the tournament hosts by eight wickets to progress to the final.

It was Pakistan's third win from as many matches in the Welsh capital, including their triumph over England in September last year, a victory in the final game of a five-match ODI series that helped them avoid a 5-0 series defeat. Having been rewarded last year for showing up in full voice despite four consecutive defeats in the previous fortnight, the Pakistan faithful were rewarded again for their loyal support on Wednesday.

"The last time we played here in the fifth ODI, although we lost the first four games, still the Pakistani fans came to support us," Azhar said. "And in that game it looked like we were playing at home. It's good to have that feeling. We don't play at home so when we get the crowd supporting us, we love it. So thanks to the crowd for coming in, they've been brilliant."

The fan support in Cardiff is particularly valuable for a team that, due to security concerns, has played just five international matches on home soil since 2009. Four members of Pakistan's XI on Wednesday – Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Rumman Raees – have never played an international match in their own country, and a one-off limited overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015 has been the only taste of home internationals for Azhar, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim and Junaid Khan.

Pakistan's players acknowledged the strong crowd support on Wednesday by walking a lap of the ground at the end of the match, particularly applauding the vocal supporters on the south-eastern side of the ground. While fans inside the ground were in full voice, they were even more so outside the venue after the match.

There had been similar scenes after their victory over Sri Lanka on Monday when fans from both teams danced in the streets surrounding the ground.