ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan pacer Sarfraz Nawaz was full of praise for green caps and described their sensational performance against England as team effort and prayers of the masses in the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to The Nation, Sarfraz said: “The way the team is playing like one unit and the bowlers are doing marvellous job, I can easily say, if they carry on the momentum and play with same passion and positive frame of mind in the final, no one can stop them from winning the Champions Trophy.”

Sarfraz said Hassan Ali held the key for Pakistan. “If the green caps want to lift the coveted trophy for the very first time, then a fully fit Hasan Ali is essential to their plans, as he doesn’t look 100 percent fit and he was limping. The team management still has good three days to work on Hasan’s fitness and ensure he must recover for the battle royal. I must say Pakistan is highly fortunate to be still in the hunt, the way they were simply throwing it away against Sri Lanka was hard to absolve. The bowler have given Pakistan supreme edge, but pathetic batting, poor shot selection and strange team selection have almost cost them dearly.

“It was the blessings of holy month of Ramazan and prayers of millions of Pakistanis, which enable green caps to reach home. The way Sri Lankans dropped dolly catches and missed easy run out chances, it is clear indication that Allah Almighty’s help was with green caps and the miracle happened,” he added.

He said Pakistan team must remember that whether it was India or Bangladesh in the final, one thing was quite clear that both were very good at playing spinners. “I strongly recommend Shadab Khan should pave way for Faheem Ashraf, who was badly missed against India in the opening encounter, while he was very good against Sri Lanka and performed superbly both with bat and ball. Fahim was unlucky to be run out, otherwise, he showed glimpses of what he possessed.

“It makes no sense of going into the matches with out-of-form and out-of-sort players. If Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are not performing, they should be replaced without any further delays. We have a more than handy replacement in the shape of Haris Sohail, why he is on the bench, why he is not given a go and what is the purpose of taking players and kept on sitting on the bench,” he questioned.

When asked whether M Aamir should be in the playing XI for the final or team management should stick with Rumman Raees, Sarfraz replied: “Off course, Rumman should be in the side. Aamir have not performed well with the new ball, while Ruman, along with others, did a fantastic job. The team management should stick with Rumman and include Faheem in place of Shadab, while Sarfraz and company must chalk out two separate plans as whom they are going to face in the final on June 18.

“The Oval is known to help batsmen a great deal so the head coach and captain must keep in mind basic facts and then decide final playing XI. Pakistan bowling is doing wonders and helping in winning crucial matches, now it is the duty of batsmen to live up to the occasion and perform what is being expected from them. My sincere wishes and prayers are with the team, so they must go and play their natural game and win the trophy, which will be perfect Eid gift for the entire Pakistani nation,” Sarfraz concluded.