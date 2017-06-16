Erin - Justin Rose believes he is ready for more Father's Day glory at the US Open after slowly recovering his form after his nail-biting Masters defeat to Sergio Garcia.

The 36-year-old Englishman's results have taken a dip since his playoff defeat to Garcia in April, with a missed cut and a share of 65th place at The Players Championship followed by a tie for 12th at the BMW PGA Championship. But the 2016 Olympic champion is adamant that his game is starting to click once more as he looks ahead to this week's US Open at Erin Hills -- four years after his victory in the tournament at Merion. "Since (Augusta) it's obviously been nothing to really write home about," Rose said Tuesday. "But I do feel like I'm beginning to trend into this tournament. So although the results might not be there to kind of back that up, I feel good about where the week can go for me from here."

The US Open usually falls at an emotional time for Rose on Father's Day weekend, bringing back memories of his dad Ken, who died from cancer when the golfer was 21. He dedicated his 2013 victory to his late father and in 2015 played the final round with Ken's name stitched onto his golf bag. Reflecting on his win four years ago, Rose said he regards the fact that it fell on Father's Day as a "huge gift."

"My dad passed away when I was 21, but he was very much in my thoughts the whole weekend, and that alone made it a special Father's Day," Rose told reporters. "You always think about them, the loved ones that you lost, but time is also a healer and life goes on. But that weekend I felt so incredibly connected to him, which is the one thing I look back on my US Open win and I'm most thankful for -- giving me that moment of connection, the really deep connection again."

Another victory on Father's Day this week would be equally special for Rose, a father-of-two. "It's sort of generational, right? I tried to play golf how my dad taught me to," he said. "And I try to play golf in a way that my kids can look up to. So it's always a good reminder for me to try to be my best and to be a good role model for my children but also make my dad proud. So from that point of view, it's a special day. "If you are in contention and things go your way, it's a beautiful way of being rewarded professionally."