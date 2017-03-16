COLOMBO: Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar put on 95 for the first wicket before their partnership was broken just before tea Thursday as Bangladesh made a solid start to their first innings in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

After Sri Lanka had made 338 runs in their first innings in Colombo, Tamim was out leg-before for 49 off Rangana Herath after Sri Lanka successfully reviewed an initial not out decision by umpire Aleem Dar.

Soumya was batting on 40 as Bangladesh, playing their 100th Test match, were trailing Sri Lanka by 243 runs during the break at the P. Sara Oval.

The hosts were all out on the stroke of lunch on the second day after adding exactly 100 to their overnight 238-7, thanks largely to a century by Dinesh Chandimal and some sturdy resistance from the Sri Lankan tail.

Chandimal, who was unbeaten on 86 overnight, made 138, his eighth in Test cricket, off 300 balls after an innings which contained more than its share of good fortune.

After surviving two TV reviews on the first day, he was again given out caught behind on Thursday off Mustafizur Rahman's bowling but the decision was overturned when replays showed the ball had not touched his bat.

Bangladesh were hoping to wrap up the innings quickly once Shakib Al Hasan removed Herath for 25 in the ninth over of the morning after the Sri Lankan skipper added just seven runs to his overnight score.

Soumya Sarkar managed to grasp the catch after several fumbled attempts but Chandimal and Lakmal then continued to frustrate Bangladesh as they put on a 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Off-spinner Mehedi finally dismissed Chandimal, who now has four Test centuries against Bangladesh in six Tests, as debutant Mosaddek Hossain took the catch at midwicket.

Chandimal, who struck only four boundaries on the opening day while helping his side recover from 70-4, batted aggressively on the second day to hit 10 fours and a six overall in his innings.

Lakmal swung his bat to add 35 runs to Sri Lanka's total before he became the last man to be dismissed with a catch to Soumya at third man off pace bowler Subashis Roy.

Mehedi finished with 3-90 for Bangladesh.