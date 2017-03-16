After Ronaldinho, former England goalkeeper David James has also announced he will be visiting Pakistan in July, reported Waqt News on Thursday.

James, who played for English giants Manchester United and Liverpool during his illustrious career, announced his visit to Karachi via a video message.

James is fourth on the list of all-time Premier League appearances, having played in 572 top-level matches, and held the Premier League record for most clean sheets with 170 until Petr Čech surpassed this record.