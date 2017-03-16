After Ronaldinho, former England goalkeeper David James has also announced he will be visiting Pakistan in July, reported Waqt News on Thursday.
Pakistan I'm coming! ???????? ???????? #RonaldinhoInPakistan #worldgroup1912 #leisureleaguespk @leisureleagues pic.twitter.com/y6GwHf131r— Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) March 12, 2017
James, who played for English giants Manchester United and Liverpool during his illustrious career, announced his visit to Karachi via a video message.
James is fourth on the list of all-time Premier League appearances, having played in 572 top-level matches, and held the Premier League record for most clean sheets with 170 until Petr Čech surpassed this record.