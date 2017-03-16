Injured pacer Umar Gul Thursday advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to rope in junior international teams as a step to bring back international cricket home.

Gul represented team Quetta Gladiators which was the runner-up in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Gul was out of the league due to a fracture in his arm. He was hit on his forearm during batting while facing a delivery from pacer Wahab Riaz.

Umar who was chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the SMB Cricket Trophy Season 2 at Army Heritage Foundation Ground, Rawalpindi praised PCB and Najam Sethi’s efforts for hosting PSL in the best possible manner.

“The PSL final played at Lahore was a great boost to international cricket and hopefully we will soon be seeing international teams touring here,” he told APP.

He said PCB should also try to bring in international junior teams here in order to groom the youngsters.

“Under-16 and under-19 international teams can also be a great help in reviving international cricket at home,” he said.

Speaking about the ongoing investigation of PSL spot-fixing scandal, he said any player or players, if found guilty, should be treated the same way.

“If one player is punished then the other should also be treated alike,” he said adding rule should be the same for every player.

The injury of Gul is expected to be recovered within next four to five weeks and then he is definitely considering a comeback to the national squad.