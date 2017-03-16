LAHORE-Newage/Master Paints will take on Ravi Auto in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017 today (Thursday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground as the winners will qualify for the main final.

The first match of the day will be conducted at 2pm. Newage/Master Paints team consistsFarooq Amin Sufi, Adnan JalilAzam, Hissam Ali Hyder and Juan Cruz Losada while AlmanJalilAzam is a reserve player. Ravi Auto team includes Kamran Noor-ud-din, Raja TaimurNadeem, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gibrat.

The second match of the day will be played between Barry’s and Master Paints (Black) at 03:45 pm. Barry’s team comprises Nafees Barry, HamzaMawaz Khan, Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick while Master Paints (Black) team has Sufi M Haris, Bilal Haye, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo while Sufi M Amir is a reserve player.

Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Omer Niazi has said that the National Open Polo is being played with full of fervour. “The best quality polo is on offer throughout the premier polo activity, which is being applauded and cheered by a huge number of polo enthusiasts. Now the remaining matches will decide about the finalists of the prestigious tournament. The match between Newage/Master Paints and Ravi Auto will be very crucial as the winners will qualify for the main final while Barry’s have already strong position in the event. I hope the spectators will enjoy the high-quality polo during the today’s matches.”