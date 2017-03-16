Karachi - Legend Footballer Ronaldinho Gaucho called out Shahid Khan Afridi with his latest tweet. He considered the ‘BOOM BOOM’ Afridi as Pakistan’s hero and looked forward to Pakistan visit. Ronaldinho’s tweet was in Portuguese and it translated as, “Happy by Shahid Afridi BOOM BOOM hero of Pakistan cricket. I look forward to (c) great anticipation my visit to Pakistan in July”. Shahid Afridi couldn’t resist replying to the Brazilian footballer and said that he was waiting for Ronaldinho’s arrival in Pakistan. Afridi seemed anxious to meet the legend footballer soon. Afridi said in his tweet, “@10Ronaldinho Awaiting ur arrival brazilian superstar nd legend. Will be a pleasure to show u my. #HopeNotOut.” Earlier, it was reported that Ronaldinho would visit Pakistan this year in July. The development has been praised by the people after successful PSL 2017 final in Lahore.