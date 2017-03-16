LEICESTER:- Leicestershire have signed New Zealand's Luke Ronchi as a replacement overseas player for Sharjeel Khan, who was last month charged with corruption by the PCB. Sharjeel had been due to appear for Leicestershire in this year's NatWest T20 Blast before he was provisionally suspended during the PSL for alleged breaches of the PCB's anti-corruption code. The county said in a statement: "The contractual status of Sharjeel Khan is a private matter between Leicestershire CCC and the player, and so unfortunately it is not something that we are able to comment on at this stage."–Agencies