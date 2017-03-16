LEICESTER-Kasper Schmeichel pulled off a dramatic late penalty save as Leicester City sank Sevilla 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, after which Claudio Ranieri was sacked as manager, Leicester scored through Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton before Schmeichel repelled Steven N'Zonzi's spot-kick.

It gave them a 3-2 aggregate win and continued a remarkable turnaround under new manager Craig Shakespeare, who has won three games in a row since stepping up from his role as Ranieri's assistant. "The players can be immensely proud of themselves," said Shakespeare. "When we needed Kasper the most, he came up trumps. We deserve to be there. We have just knocked out one of the best teams in Europe in my opinion."

Unrecognisable in the defence of their miraculous Premier League title, Leicester have found solace in the Champions League and have now won all four of their home matches in the competition.

They also chose a good time to rediscover a bit of defensive solidity -- and good fortune -- having previously gone 12 matches without keeping a clean sheet in all competitions. Sevilla, winners of the last three Europa Leagues, saw Samir Nasri sent off late on after he was shown an extraordinary second yellow card for aiming a headbutt at Jamie Vardy.

N'Zonzi might yet have taken the game to extra time after Schmeichel was penalised for catching Vitolo after the forward had dinked a shot past him.

But the Dane redeemed himself with a save low to his left, thwarting Sevilla's hopes of reaching the last eight for the first time since 1958. "I think maybe we lost it on one or two fine details," said Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli, who was sent to the stands late on. We didn't manage to finish our chances."

Dybala fires Juve past

depleted Porto

In Turin, a first-half penalty from Paulo Dybala helped fire Juventus into the Champions League quarter-finals after a 1-0 win sent the Serie A champions through 3-0 on aggregate.

Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo had hailed Juve's 20-game unbeaten home run in Europe as he played down the Portuguese side's chances of overturning a 2-0 first leg defeat at the Estadio do Dragao. And the 43-year-old was right not to talk up their chances. Despite enjoying plenty of possession in a first half that saw the hosts squander a number of chances, their bid ended when right-back Maxi Pereira saw red after handling Gonzalo Higuain's goal-bound shot five minutes before the break.

Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan pointed to the spot and Argentinian playmaker Dybala stepped up to drill into the bottom-right corner as Iker Casillas dived the other way. Juventus stretched their unbeaten home record in Europe to 21 games -- the last time they suffered a home defeat in Europe was a 2-0 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich, in the quarter-finals, in April 2013.

However, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri warned his side must improve, whoever they are drawn against in the last eight. "We'll need a different kind of performance when we come up against better sides," he said. "In the second half, with 11 against 10, we did the opposite of what we achieved in Oporto."

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton scores their second goal during match between against Sevilla at the King Power Stadium.–AFP