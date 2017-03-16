LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board’s selection committee Wednesday recalled opener Ahmed Shehzad and Kamran Akmal in separate squads for the four-match Twenty20 and three-match one-day series in the West Indies starting later this month.

Both batsmen earned their recalls on the back of solid performances in the recently held Pakistan Super League (PSL) where they played for opposing sides in the final.

The selection committee, headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq, also called up five uncapped players while fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been rested for the T20 format.

The limited overs squads will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed, who will also keep wicket, with the first Twenty20 in Barbados on March 26. The remaining three matches will be played in Port of Spain on March 30, April 1 and 2. The one-day matches are scheduled for April 7, 9 and 11 -- all in Guyana.

Shehzad was dropped from the Twenty20 and one-day squad after former head coach Waqar Younis described him as "undisciplined" following Pakistan's World Twenty20 failure in India last year.

But he has since shown good domestic form, scoring 653 and 286 in two one-day tournaments.

Kamran, 35, last featured for Pakistan during the 2014 World T20 and has not been in contention for the national side since his central contract was cut the same year. He was, however, prolific on the domestic circuit in the 2014-15 season, scoring 900 first-class runs at 52.94 and 576 List A runs at 52.36. In the subsequent year, he made 480 first-class runs at 60 and 576 List A runs at 72. He was the top-scorer with 1035 runs at 79.61 in the recent first-class season and was the leading run-scorer in the second edition of Pakistan Super League with a tally of 353.

Chief selector Inzamam said in addition to recalls for some seniors, younger newcomers were also being given a chance. "We have given more chances to the young players who are doing well at the domestic level," said Inzamam.

When asked whether the squad was selected based on their fitness level, Inzamam responded saying "32 players had passed the fitness test but we cannot select a 32-member team".

"Umar was the only player who failed the fitness test," he added. "Of course, fitness is important but performance is the main factor.”

We had a set a fitness standard which isn't really a tough one to start with," Inzamam said. "But he still didn't meet the average level. So whoever the player is, whatever his performance is like, we could not select him. Umar being dropped is a reprimand and it's a major blow for any player. He is a good player, we needed him, but we have to take a decision."

Pakistan's head coach Mickey Arthur himself had put the players through the paces at the National Cricket Academy and has been very vocal about his men being at the peak of their physical ability.

The limited over series will be followed by three Tests for which a squad will be announced later.

Fast bowler Mohammad Aamir was rested for the Twenty20 series but was included in the ODI squad. However there was no room in either squad for Azhar Ali, who stepped down as ODI captain after losing a series 4-1 in Australia in January.

Inzamam was sympathetic to Azhar's cause as well and said the former ODI captain remained a part of their long-term plans. "He is still in our loop for Champions Trophy in England where, considering the conditions, we probably will need our senior batsmen. But for now we wanted to encourage our junior players who can have a future with Pakistan."

Inzamam went on to inform that Aamir was not selected in the T20 squad as the management wanted to give him some rest.

The chief selector, further reflecting on the process of selection, said the need was felt that younger players should be given the opportunity to play ODIs. "All the young players who have been selected will be given a chance to perform," Inzamam maintained.

Leading the uncapped players were batsman Fakhar Zaman and legspinner Shadab Khan. They were both highly impressive in the PSL and found a place in the squads for both limited-overs formats. Domestic veteran Asif Zakir, who has been playing first-class cricket for 14 years and has 123 matches under his belt, has been trusted to translate that experience on the ODI stage. Rounding off the uncapped roster were left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar and the leading wicket-taker from the 2016-17 departmental one-day cup Fahim Ashraf.

"These young players are equally good and they are going to play international cricket for the country," Inzamam said. "So they need to play at the highest level at some stage and I have full faith in them. They will perform, and conditions in the West Indies, we all know are similar to the ones in subcontinent and the West Indies team isn't like the one in the 70s, 80s or even from the 90s. But still if they face tough competition there, this will obviously help them to develop."

For the T20Is, Pakistan have picked left-arm quicks for the T20s with Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan, who had debuted in 2013, and Rumman Raees, who was part of the previous Pakistan squad that played West Indies in the UAE in 2016. Hasan Ali offered the option of variation.

Squads

TWENTY20: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain) Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, M Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari

ONE-DAY: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Zakir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Aamir, Wahab Riaz, Fahim Ashraf, Junaid Khan

