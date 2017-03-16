Sindh, Army in National Netball final

ISLAMABAD - Defending champions Sindh will face Army challenge in the final of the 16th National Women Netball Championship. For the men’s title of the National Netball Championship, Army will defend their title against Wapda. Both the finals would be played today (Thursday). Col (R) Ihsan Pirzada was the chief guest during the semi-finals. In female’s semi-finals, Sindh defeated Wapda 30-22 and Army hammered Punjab 34-15. In the men’s semi-finals, defending champions Army were given a huge scare by a determined PAF but the passed the challenge winning 32-29 in a closely contested match while Wapda easily defeated Sindh 36-26. IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada will grace the occasion as chief guest and distribute trophies, medals and certificates among teams and players.–Staff Reporter

Punjab Open Golf gets underway today

LAHORE – The Defence Housing Authority (DHA)-supported Punjab Open Golf Championship will get underway here at the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club golf course from March 16. This was stated by Defence Raya Golf Club secretary Brig(r) Sikandar Hayat in a press briefing held at the club on Wednesday and was attended and addressed by DHA Director Col Abid Latif and Kh Pervaiz Saeed. Brig(r) Sikandar said eligible to participate in this grand event were 30 top ranked professional golf players from across the country plus professional golf players selected through trials. Kh Pervaiz said in this four-day championship, the first day was allocated for senior and junior professionals, senior amateurs and ladies.“A big attraction is a hole-in-one car sponsored by Toyota Garden Motors along with Changhang Ruba.”–Staff Reporter

Intervarsity Women Cricket

LAHORE –Punjab University, Lahore College University and Islamia University Bahawalpur qualified for the 12thAll-Pakistan Intervarsity Women Cricket Championship Lahore 2016-17 semifinals to be played today (Thursday) here at two different venues. Kinnaird College for Women University, which has already qualified for semifinal, will take on Islamic University Bahawalpur in the first semifinal today (Thursday) at 9:30 am at Kinnaird College while Lahore College will vie against Punjab University at 9:30 am at Women Cricket Academy Model Town. Earlier, Punjab University thumped BZU Multan by 6 wickets, Lahore College thrashed University of Sargodha by 99 runs and Islamic University Bahawalpur routed University of Karachi by 9 wickets to make way to semifinals.–Staff Reporter

Brazil's Marta takes Swedish nationality

STOCKHOLM - Five-time World Player of the Year Marta said on Wednesday she would continue to play for Brazil internationally after taking Swedish nationality. The Brazil born 31-year-old has spent 10 years living in Sweden, is a fluent Swedish speaker and plans to settle in the Scandinavian nation after her playing days end. "I feel Swedish too and I'm super happy that's done now," Marta desribed during a press conference while showing off her brand new joint nationality papers she was going to submit to obtain Swedish nationality. "I wanted to be able to live in Sweden over the long term and now I can do that," said the iconic female footballer in the world, who has played over 100 senior games with Brazil and who has appeared at four World Cups and three Olympics.–AFP

Rugby team felicitated

ISLAMABAD – Newly crowned national rugby champions Islamabad Jinns Rugby Football Club members along with officials met with Chairman CDA Sheikh Ansar Aziz at his office on Wednesday. Sh Ansar, who is also the first elected Mayor of Islamabad warmly received the delegation. The delegation was led by President M Yayha Bhatti and legendry and most senior player Sahir Aslam. The delegation also apprised the mayor about the club history and rising popularity of the game among the masses. Sh Ansar said that rugby was the most popular sports in twin cities and assured his all out support and help to Islamabad Rugby Union delegation and promised to help them in organising events. He also promised to further upgrade Rugby Ground in Islamabad and assured to provide best facilities.–Staff Reporter