ISLAMABAD - Former stylish middle order batsman Basit Ali has suggested that either Azhar Ali or Sarfraz Ahmad can fill the void left by captain Misbah-ul-Haq and veteran batsman Younus Khan.

Talking to The Nation, Basit said: “I know some quarters are very active to somehow appoint Hafeez as captain, but it will be a disaster and worst ever decision. I feel either Azhar Ali or Sarfraz Ahmed should be handed over the reins of Test team. With the passage of time, they will be able to lead the team in a better way.”

The former cricketer said that it was perfect send off to skipper Misbah and Younus and it also showed that Allah always gives respect to those, who keep on struggling and thanking Him.

Basit said no one could describe Misbah’s performance from only one match as he took over in 2010, when Pakistan team was rocked by fixing scandal, but it was Misbah, who made the Test team number 1. With his determination and leadership quality, Misbah faced a lot of unfair and uncalled for criticism from all corners, but he always shut his critics’ mouths with match-winning performances. He was always carried the burden and achieved new heights for the green caps.”

About Sarfraz’ captaincy, Basit said he needed proper time and guidance to become a complete captain. “It is the duty of the national coach to buck up the skipper, when he is down and if he can’t do that, there is no need of having a coach.”

When asked about M Aamir’s future, Basit said: “Let Aamir decide his future like Misbah and Younus did. He is the best judge and if he feels, time is right to call it a day for longer version, he should not hesitate in doing so. Same is the case with Asad Shafiq and others, they are not kids and have been playing since long and must know about their future plans.”