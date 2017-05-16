Recently retired former captain of Pakistani cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq expressed his gratitude to people and cricket community for their appreciation and tributes on his retirement.

On his twitter account, Misbah thanked cricket community and people for love and respect given to him.

Many many thanks for Love&respect given by cricket community &people from all over the world.Rate this as biggest achievement in my life. — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) May 15, 2017





The captain called it ‘biggest achievement of his life’.

He further stated that is was a great honour for him to lead Pakistani team in last seven years.

It has been a great honour to captain Pakistan these past 7 years and I would like to thank both players &fans for making it truly special. — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) May 15, 2017





He thanked players and fans for their support and love during this time.

Misbah-ul-Haq has taken retirement from international cricket as he played his last test series against West Indies.

He became first Pakistani captain to beat West Indies on its home ground.

Misbah took charge as captain of Pakistani team in 2010 after spot fixing scandal at Lords, England. He took Pakistani team to number position in ICC ranking although Pakistan has not played a single series on its home ground during his captaincy.