Pakistani cricket players left for London to participate in upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament.

Seven players including Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Umar Akmal, Fakhar Zaman Muhammad Hafeez and Faheem Ashraf flew from Lahore today.





Other players along Captain Sarfraz Ahmad flew from West Indies to London while Misbah ul Haq and Shan Masood returned to Pakistan.

Prince of Wales will inaugurate the tournament on Thursday at Oval Ground. He will also meet the players of eight teams participating in the tournament.

The national team will play its first practice match against Bangladesh on May 27th and second with Australia on May 28th.

Pakistan will play first match of Champions Trophy with arch rival India on June 4th.

Green Shirts will face South Africa on June 7th and Sri Lanka on June 12th.

Pakistan’s 10-day training camp will be held in Birmingham.

ICC Champions Trophy will be played from June 1 to June 18 in England.