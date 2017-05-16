Lahore/Islamabad - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Monday felicitated Pakistan cricket team and entire nation on winning the historic series against the West Indies at their home soil.

The PM appreciated the team players and management for their efforts leading to a great win for the country. He also praised legendary cricket players Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus Khan for their contributions and invaluable services for the national cricket team. “Youth in general and young cricketers in particular must learn from the great experiences, sportsmanship and consistent hard work of the two great players of the game,” the PM added.

The former cricketing greats also lauded Misbah and Younus for serving Pakistan cricket tremendously and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to utilize services of the duo for improvement of domestic cricket.

Former cricketers Ramiz Raja, Rashid Latif, Saqlain Mushtaq, M Wasim and Shahid Afridi praised the duo for leading the green shirts to countless victories and making Pakistan a top team.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan and PSL chairman Najam Sethi also lauded Misbah and Younus for their outstanding career and termed them as legends of Pakistan cricket.

PCB chief Shaharyar said that the historic win in the series against the West Indies was an appropriate send-off to Pakistan’s retiring stalwarts Misbah and Younus. “The duo has been the backbone of the side and led the batting of Pakistan’s cricket team for years,” he said.

Sethi paid rich tribute to the two greatest servants of Pakistan cricket. “Younus has been a great servant of Pakistan’s cricket, who helped the country on a numerous occasions and he will always be remembered as a team player. Misbah was a backbone of Pakistan’s batting. Under his captaincy, Pakistan became the World No 1 team in the ICC Test rankings and he will surely go down in the history book as one of the most successful captain produced by Pakistan,” Sethi added.

ICC ALSO CONGRATULATES MISBAH, YOUNIS: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday also congratulated Misbah and Younus on their international careers, which have ended with retirement following Pakistan's Test series in the West Indies.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said Misbah and Younus had been at the heart of some of Pakistan's most memorable performances making them popular and admired around the world. "Misbah was a leader who took charge at a difficult time and led green-shirts to the No 1 position in the ICC Test rankings. He was a true sportsman and role model, deservingly winning the ICC's Spirit of Cricket Award for 2016," he said.

He said Younis had been one of Pakistan's finest batsmen. A triple-century in Tests at home against Sri Lanka and a double-century in a series-leveling effort in India are just a couple of the performances that have placed him in a league above the rest," he said.