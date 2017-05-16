Kerber back on top of WTA rankings

PARIS - Angelique Kerber displaced Serena Williams at the top of the WTA rankings released on Monday. Kerber had assured her place as world number one by her performances in the Madrid Open last week. The German, made it to the third round where she faced Eugenie Bouchard and retired with a lower back injury trailing 6-3, 5-0. After Kerber and Serena, Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic was capturing the number three with 6.010 points, followed by Simona Halep with 5.205 points. At number five was Dominika Cibulkova, at number six Johanna Konta was at number six with 4.330 points and Garbine Muguruza at number 7 with 4.287 points. Svetlana Kuznetsova was at number 8 with 4.260 points, while Agnieszka Radwanska was at ninth and Caroline Wozniacki at number 10.–AFP

Kim clinches Players Championship

MIAMI - South Korean Kim Si-Woo became the youngest winner in Players Championship history, firing a three-under par 69 on Sunday for a three-stroke US PGA Tour victory. The 75th-ranked prodigy became only the second Asian winner of the event after South Korea's KJ Choi in 2011. 21-year-old Kim eclipsed the Players age mark set by Adam Scott when the Australian won at age 23 in 2004 at the famed TPC Sawgrass layout in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. "I still can't believe I'm the champion and I'm the youngest champion for this major tournament," Kim said through a translator. I'm looking forward to working hard from now on." Kim became only the second non-US player to win twice on the US PGA Tour before age 22. Britain's Ian Poulter and South African Louis Oosthuizen shared second on 281.–AFP

Lahore Eagles lift Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup

LAHORE - Lahore Eagles lifted the Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup after beating Lahore Shalimar in a one-sided final played here at the LCCA Ground on Monday. Lahore Shalimar, batting first, were all out for 127 runs in 36 overs while in reply, Lahore Eagles achieved the target for the loss of 5 wickets in 25.3 overs. Punjab sports minister Jahangir Khanzada and PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq distributed prizes among the winners. M Mohsin was declared man of the final while M Ilyas was named the best batsman of the tournament, Hafiz Suleman best bowler and Asfand Mehran best player. Sports Board Punjab secretary Nayer Iqbal, SBP DG Zulfiqar Ghumman, PCB Director Operations Haroon Rashid, NCA head coach Mushtaq Ahmed, Wasim Haider and others were also present on the occasion.–Staff Reporter

Football players, officials and fans protest against the stoppage of football activities in the country, urging the Chief Justice to reinstate FIFA-approved Faysal-led PFF to save the game from international ban.

LAHORE: Punjab Cycling Association president Moazzam Khan, along with Shahzada Butt and coach Shafiq, poses for a photo with position holders of the Women Cycling Championship.–Staff Photo