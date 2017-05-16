ROSEAU - West Indies coach Stuart Law has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the final day’s play in the third Test against Pakistan in Dominica on Sunday. Law was found to have violated Article 2.1.5 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match’. In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Law’s disciplinary record.