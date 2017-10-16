ABU DHABI: Pakistan lost three quick wickets in second One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka and is on 41-3.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night international against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Both teams kept the same sides which featured in the first match that Pakistan won in Dubai by 83 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The remaining matches will be held in Abu Dhabi (October 18) and in Sharjah (October 20 and 23).

Three Twenty20 internationals will follow the ODIs, the last in Lahore on October 29.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)