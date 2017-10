Indian cricket team captain and right-handed batsman Virat Kohli has called Pakistan’s Muhammad Amir ‘one of the toughest bowlers’ he has played in his career.

During an interview, Kohli said that Muhammad Amir is the bowler against which every batsman has to play his A-game.

“Otherwise he will strike you,” added Kohli.

This is not the first time Indian top batsman has praised Amir. During last Asia T20 Cup, Kohli stated that he praised Amir during the innings as he was bowling superbly.