LAHORE - Wrestler M Inam has added another feather in his decorated cap by winning gold medal in the World Beach Wrestling Championship in Dalyan, Turkey.

Inam overwhelmed Iran’s Pejman Fazlollah Tabar Naghrachi 2-1 in the final of the -90kg weight category to grab the second gold medal for the country after Inayatullah, who had won the gold medal in the freestyle cadet category -70kg competition.

Inam earlier defeated Pavlidis Theodosios in the semifinal and Petridis Christos in the quarterfinal – both his knock-out game opponents were from Greece. In the pre-quarterfinal bout, the Pakistani had downed Quintana Orozco of Mexico. This is the fourth major gold medal for Inam as first he won a gold medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, then last year, he won a gold medal in the Asian Beach Games held in Vietnam and after that he won gold in the South Asian Games in Guwahati, India.

“I was hopeful of winning the gold medal in this event as I had worked very hard for it. Now with the prayers of nation and my hard work, I have succeeded in winning gold medal. I hope my country and nation will surely give me due respect and honour which a world champion deserves,” Inam said after winning the gold and hoped the government would not only accord them warm welcome but also announce special incentives for the gold medalists.

Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) chairman Syed Aqil Shah felicitated the national heroes for making Pakistan proud. “The management of Pakistan Wrestling Federation has made utmost efforts to promote wrestling and these gold medals are outcome of years of dedication and visionary planning of the PWF management,” Shah said. “The PWF is grateful for the support extended by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the national wrestlers,” he added.