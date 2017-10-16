ISLAMABAD - Kamran Ghulam and Haris Ali were stars for NBP against Islamabad in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round four Pool A match started here at Diamond Ground on Sunday.

Batting first, NBP was booted by shinning knocks of Kamran Ghulam, who slammed unbeaten 75 hitting 11 fours and 1 six and Haris Ali, who gathered 60 with the help of 8 fours. Naved Sarwar scored unbeaten 40.

At Abbottabad Stadium, Wapda finished day one 54-4 against Peshawar. After taking break in the last match due to his wife’s illness, Kamran Akmal was back in the team and scored unbeaten 23. Taj Wali bagged 3-21.

Earlier put into bat first, Peshawar were bowled out for 235 in 56 overs. Gohar Ali scored 76 and Ashfaq Ahmed 64. M Ali Bhutta claimed 4-69 while Test discarded M Asif captured 3-50 and Zulfiqar Babar 2-55.

In Pool B match played at Pindi Stadium, UBL gathered 99-5 against Rawalpindi Region. Saad Ali was at crease on 42. Attaullah and Nazar Hussain took 2 wickets each.

Earlier pit into bat first, Rawalpindi were bundled out for 136 in 41.1 1 overs with only Ramiz Alam (57) playing well. Mir Hamza grabbed 5-26 and Sohail Khan 4-45.