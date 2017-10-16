COLOMBO - Sri Lanka will decide today (Monday) whether to go ahead with plans to play in Pakistan for the first time since their bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009. The SLC president said ‘in principal’ there was still ‘agreement’ over the 29-October T20 fixture. But he added: "The players have requested we consider the security situation." Thilanga Sumathipala told media Sinhala: "We have sought further clarification with regard to the security situation and will take the final decision on Monday (today). On Monday, if we decide to go ahead with the tour, we will certainly send a Sri Lankan team to Lahore."