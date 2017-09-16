SYDNEY - Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said he does not expect Australia to play in Pakistan “in the short term.”

Sutherland was responding to a call from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more teams to tour Pakistan, following the current tour of a World XI which is playing three Twenty20 matches.

Pakistan has hosted only one international tour a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015 since militants attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, wounding six players. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998.

Australia is scheduled to play in Pakistan next year but Sutherland on Friday expressed doubt that tour would be possible. “I don't see in the short term there are any plans for us to play in Pakistan“ he added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Grant Elliott, who is currently in Pakistan to play the T20 series for World XI, said he found security in the Asian nation as “amazing”.

He said Pakistan is “safe for international cricket”. “My experience here has been great so far. The security is amazing. All of us (players) feel secure,” he said while talking to a TV channel. “When we go from the ground to the hotel, it’s as safe as any other country,” Grannt said. The cricketer even appreciated the hospitality he received in Pakistan. “It is great. The hospitality, the support from the crowds at the ground. It’s nice to be here," he said.

Grant even conveyed his feelings that he is hopeful that Pakistan will soon be able to play Test cricket on its home soil.

“If security plans stay as good as this, other teams will also come here. Hopefully, Pakistan will play Test cricket at home again. It will be good for the children to see their heroes play,” said the former New Zealand all-rounder.





AGENCIES