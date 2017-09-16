ISLAMABAD - Governor Sindh M Zubair said Pakistan is fully capable of hosting international events and Friday is a golden day for Pakistan tennis.

Zubair expressed these views while talking to media during the Davis Cup singles matches on Friday. He said it was great honour for Pakistan to host Davis Cup matches and it would certainly give a positive message to international community as well.

He said overall security in the country is much improved and he can easily claim that Pakistan is fully capable of hosting any given international event and that too in befitting manner.

“We will try to allocate more funds for sports and we are ready to host other international events just like the World XI tour of Lahore. We expect other teams to come and play in other major cities as well. We have huge sports infrastructure in country. I will talk to PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in connection with sports, Pakistan had enjoyed tremendous success in almost all the sports world-wide in past and we will soon reach same heights again.”

He further said law and order situation in Karachi is much improved than the past and he was hopeful that number of matches of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be held in Karachi next year and also he was excited about the possibility of holding the PSL final as well in Karachi.





OUR STAFF REPORTER