A meeting has been scheduled between star all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Shahryar Khan and Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi in Dubai.

According to details, Shahid Afridi had requested the PCB officials for meeting during which important decision regarding farewell is likely to be taken.

The meeting will be held on April 23 or April 24 as Shahryar Khan and Najam Sethi will be in Dubai to participate in International Cricket Council (ICC) session.