LAHORE - Bahawalpur U-13 thumped Karachi U-13 by 20 runs to clinch the PCB U-13 Catch ‘em’ Young Programme trophy here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Bahawalpur U-13, batting first, posed 155-5 on the board in 20 overs. M Ammar played a superb unbeaten knock of 72 runs hitting 6 fours and 3 fours while Abdul Wahab ably assited him and slammed sparkling 62 with the help of 7 fours.

Karachi U-13 though replied strongly but later brilliant bowling by Bahawalpur bowlers restricted them to 135-4 in 20 overs. Ali Hasan was their star batsmen, who hammered unbeaten 70 hitting 5 four and 2 sixes and Hasan Iqbal thwarted 52 hitting 6 fours but their heroics couldn’t help their team from facing defeat.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan was chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away Rs 500,000 to the winning team Bahawalpur U-13 while handed over Rs 250,000 to runners-up Karachi U-13. M Ammar of Bahawalpur was named man of the match as well as man of the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaharyar said: “The youngsters impressed me a lot and I am sure one day, they will be our future stars. National Cricket Academy (NCA) Director Mudassar Nazar deserves credit for staging such a successful tournament, which will benefit Pakistan cricket in longer run and help in hunting quality cricketers for national team.” He said from now on, this event would be a regular annual event of the PCB while the deserving kids would be handed scholarships.

BRIEF SCORES:

BAHAWALPUR U-13: 155-5 in 20 overs (M Ammar 72*, Abdul Wahab 62)ARACHI U-13: 135-4 in 20 overs (Ali Hasan 70*, Hasan Iqbal 52).