The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Haroon Rasheed as Director Cricket Operations after completing all the formalities and the interview process, PCB said in a statement.

He has resumed his duties from Monday, April 17, 2017 right after being appointed as the director of cricket operations at the Board’s Head Quarters, the statement added

Haroon Rasheed Dar was born on 25 March 1953. He is a retired Pakistani cricketer who played in 23 Tests and 12 ODIs from 1977 to 1983.

In 1984, Haroon quit First Class cricket and joined United Bank. In 1988, he coached United Bank U19s, went on to be national U19s selector and coach and selected Shahid Afridi who lived near him