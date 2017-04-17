Karachi:- Indian cricket team has paid a tribute to former Pakistan T20 captain Shahid Afridi after his retirement. The Indian squad signed national jersey of their Test skipper Virat Kohli as a tribute to the Pakistani player with writing “Always a pleasure playing against you!!” Afridi, who recently joined Karachi Kings of PSL as its president, had announced his international cricket retirement in February this year. Afridi has led Pakistan eleven in T20Is, ODIs and Tests during his career.–Agencies