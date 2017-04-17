ISLAMABAD - Israr Ahmed of SNGPL won the Chairman POF Board National Men’s Squash Championship 2017 title after defeating compatriot Asim Khan 3-1 in the final held at Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Wah Cantt on Sunday.

Israr lost the first game 5-11 in just 9 minutes. He bounced back in style and took the next three games 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8 to win the title in 47 minutes. Acting Chairman POF Board Tabassum Rehman was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the position holders, while POF Sports Control Board president Dr Amir Murad, PSF secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan, senior POF officers, players and a large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.

As many as 16 players played the main round and Asim Khan (SNGPL) and Israr Ahmed (SNGPL) earned the right to play the mega final after beating their respective opponents. Israr then crowned champion after defeating Asim.