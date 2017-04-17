Lee forlorn over winless worlds

HONG KONG – Hong Kong's Sarah Lee expressed disappointment on Sunday after she failed to win a rainbow jersey in front of her home fans at this week's Track Cycling World Championships. Lee's final event was anti-climactic as she bombed out of the keirin, in which she won an Olympic bronze medal in 2012, in the second round. Lee, 29, earlier won bronze but she failed to win a coveted rainbow jersey, despite strong support at the Hong Kong Velodrome. "I really wanted to wear the rainbow jersey in front of my city," Lee told reporters. "I'm a bit disappointed but I already tried my best. I hope everyone understands," she added. "I don't think I have to take (responsibility) for that," Lee told reporters. "I think everyone gets so close... so I don't think that's my responsibility."–AFP





Indongo unifies super-lightweight belts

GLASGOW – Namibia's Julius Indongo beat Ricky Burns in front of the Scot's home Glasgow crowd on Saturday to unify the super-lightweight division with a unanimous points win. Indongo put his International Boxing Federation and International Boxing Organisation titles on the line against Burns, who entered the ring at Glasgow's SSE Hydro as the reigning World Boxing Association champion in this division. But there was rarely much doubt about a contest that Indongo won 120-108, 118-110 and 116-112 on the judges' scorecards to extend his unbeaten record as a professional to 22 victories. "I feel very proud," Indongo told Sky Sports. "My home crowd are watching. It's for the whole of Africa. This is so great. "I am very proud for opening my doors and now the world can see me."–AFP

FMC Squash Premier League starts today

LAHORE - The 1st FMC Squash Premier League will commence today (Monday) here at the Punjab Squash Complex at 11 am. Seven teams will be seen in action during the action-packed league. Tournament director Shiraz Saleem said all teams were well-balanced and would make the league challenging and enthralling through their exceptional performances. “I hope squash glories will be back, if such sort of events are organised on regular basis. We are committed to promote squash at grassroots level and this league is a step forward to achieve our aim. We will hold this league on quarter basis and will be held four times in a year.” The participating teams are Servis Stars, FMC Strikers, Trust Mavericks, Diamond Paints Lions, Matrix Tigers, Treet Falcons, GNC Nicks.–Staff Reporter

Nasir wins 2nd Political Agent Jeep Rally

KHYBER AGENCY - Nasir Khan clinched the first position while Fawad Akhtar was runner-up in the 2nd Political Agent Jeep Rally organised on Sunday in Jamrud Tehsil as part of Khyber Agency Sports and Culture fair. Besides Political Agent Khyber Khalid Mehmood as chief guest, MNA Shahjee Gul, administration officials, tribal elders and others were also present on the occasion. A special race track has been made for racers in Tedi Bazaar area of Jamrud Tehsil on which the participants exhibited their prowess and amused the spectators. In the end, the chief guest awarded the trophy to the winner and also gave away one motorbike each to first three position holders. Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Mehmood said: “Initiating such events help in promoting sports among the youth and to divert their attention towards healthy programs. Successful arrangement of the jeep rally will present soft image of the area,” he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the Khyber Agency administration has initiated three-day long sports and culture show at sport complex, Jamrud.–Bureau Report

Zip-lining event concludes

PESHAWAR - The two-day zip-lining event concluded here at the Hayatabad Sports Complex on Sunday. The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Adventure Club had organized the event to provide an opportunity for youth, children and families. The organisers had established a zip-line of steel wire at the Hayatabad Sports Complex. The participants went 40 feet up and came 10 feet down after covering 100 metre distance while making zip-lining. The participants and visitors lauded the efforts of TCKP and Adventure Club for arranging such thrilling sports activities. The TCKP is also planning to organise walk climbing and marathon race. It has also arranged several events, including archery, paragliding, rafting, safari train tours for the domestic and foreign tourists.–Bureau Report