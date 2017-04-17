ISLAMABAD - Tariq Mehmood of Margalla Greens Golf Club Islamabad won the 6th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup 2017 amateur net category title in the final round here at Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC) on Sunday.

Tariq won the first position in the amateur category while Umar Farooq was runner-up and Adeel Shafaqat was third. Ghazanfar topped the gross category with gross score 222, followed by Ashiq Hussian (227) and Ahmed Baig (229).

The senior amateur category title was won by Amir Mir while Maj (R) Shoaib was second and Col (R) Asif Mehdi was third and Lt Col (R) Shafi was fourth. The ladies title went to Begum (R) Admiral Saleem Akhtar while Nobuko was runner-up and Ami Quin third and Rimsha ijaz fourth. Adam Khan won the juniors’ category net title while Abdullah was second and Wajid Khan third and Bilal fourth.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Zakaullah graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes amongst the winners of all categories including amateur, seniors, ladies and juniors, whereas the main trophy was given to the best amateur in the net category Tariq Mehmood. The naval chief lauded the organising committee for holding the event in a successful manner and also thanked the sponsors especially Toyota Motors and Bahria Foundation for extending their support. He also announced Rs 200,000 for Margalla Green Golf Club staff for their outstanding work and keeping the course up to the mark.

He also lauded all the prize winners for their well-earned successes and commended all the participants for their spirited participation in the championship. “Playing golf at the scenic foothills of Margalla is always a pleasant and refreshing experience and it is a pleasure for Pakistan Navy to have provided such a facility for the golfers in the country.

“The Navy is promoting golf through conduct of such championships and this event marks yet another opportunity for the amateur civilian golfers to demonstrate their skills and craft while playing at par with the service golfers,” he added.