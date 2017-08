SYDNEY:- Australian vice-captain David Warner is expected to be fit for the upcoming Bangladesh tour after retiring hurt when he was struck in the neck by a bouncer during a warm-up match. The opener was hit by a Josh Hazelwood delivery in a chilling blow Tuesday that saw him drop to his knees and let go of his bat, with captain Steve Smith rushing from slips to check on his deputy. Appearing shaken, Warner removed his helmet and immediately walked off the field leaving his bat behind. AFP