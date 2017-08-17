LAHORE : Internationally renowned female Pakistani squash player and a member of International Olympic Committee women commission, Maria Toorpakai has promised to establish a sports fund for under privileged boys and girls of the Pakistan.



She urged the parents to give equal opportunities and support to their children, specially daughters for choosing the sport whatever they want. She expressed her views at a meeting with the CEO and emerging leader of Global Sports Mentoring Programm, Rabia Qadir. She also accepted an invitation to become a member of advisory board of Galaxy Sports Academy (GSA).



The two sports women exchange their views about the work need to promote girls. Maria said she is planning to establish a sports fund for the needy children who have the potential to become sports star but don’t have the resources, for that purpose she will seek government help as well as get private donations.



Rabia Qadir, a former international hockey player and a technical official, briefed Maria about the work she is doing for the under privilege girls and her project to “Empower Women Through Sports” and discussed future plan to provide better opportunities to the youth of Pakistan in the field of sports.



Both sports star agreed on one point that if we want to promote sports in girls we have to train more and female coaches, so that parents have less reservations in sending their daughters to play sports.



Maria praised the work of Galaxy Sports Academy under the patronage of Rabia Qadir who herself represented Pakistan in the field of hockey. Rabia also presented a souvenir to Maria to acknowledge her contribution in the field of sports.