LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday bade farewell to outgoing chairman Shaharyar M Khan here at Gaddafi Stadium.

In the ceremony, newly-elected PCB chief Najam Sethi and office-bearers of the board welcomed the outgoing chairman and gave him a standing ovation. Talking to the audience, Sethi thanked Shaharyar for his illustrious contribution to Pakistan cricket. He shed light on the illustrious career of Shaharyar and mentioned his working experience with the outgoing chairman. He mentioned how he and Shaharyar had worked hard to bring forward the soft image of Pakistan cricket.

Speaking at the occasion, former PCB chief Shaharyar thanked Najam Sethi and his senior management for their support to him in the last three years. He highlighted how he and the current PCB chairman had worked hard together in his tenure to take Pakistan cricket to a respectable stature.

He lauded the new PCB chief and credited him for the successful hosting of PSL first and second edition and second edition’s final in Lahore this year. He praised the performance of coaching staff and the selection committee for the team’s recent victory in the ICC Champions Trophy.

He was all praise for Sethi and termed him the right man to take Pakistan cricket forward in the right direction. He wished his best wishes to the newly-elected chairman and hoped he, with his vision and efforts, would bring back international cricket to Pakistan.