Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued show-cause notice to middle order batsman Umar Akmal for violating code of conduct of central contract.

According to media reports, the board has ordered Akmal to reply the notice within seven days.

Yesterday, Umar Akmal alleged that Head Coach Micky Arthur abused him and Chief Selector Inazamam-ul-Haq is witness of it. Talking to the reporters here on Wednesday, Akmal said the head coach had verbally abused him in front of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. He further claimed that Arthur was also abusive towards other players.

Akmal also said that senior players did not stop the coach when he was being verbally abused and added that the head coach had told him to play club-level cricket instead of coming to the academy. “Mickey Arthur uttered offensive words against me in front of senior players. I have come here to register a formal complaint against the coaching staff,” he said.

“PCB chairman Najam Sethi should take notice of the ‘bad language’ of Mickey Arthur. It’s shameful for me. I was stopped by the coach from coming to the National Academy. Sorry to say, I am not saying anything against the cricket board. These people are employees of the board.”

Replying to a query, Akmal said that he was never fined or penalized for breaking rules on tours since making his Pakistan's debut in 2009. He claimed that he was dropped from the team after an unjustified warning.