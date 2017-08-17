LAHORE - Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Umar Akmal, who was overlooked for selection due to fitness issues, has alleged that he was verbally abused by the team's head coach Mickey Arthur.

Talking to the reporters here on Wednesday, Akmal said the head coach had verbally abused him in front of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. He further claimed that Arthur was also abusive towards other players.

Akmal also said that senior players did not stop the coach when he was being verbally abused and added that the head coach had told him to play club-level cricket instead of coming to the academy. “Mickey Arthur uttered offensive words against me in front of senior players. I have come here to register a formal complaint against the coaching staff,” he said.

“PCB chairman Najam Sethi should take notice of the ‘bad language’ of Mickey Arthur. It’s shameful for me. I was stopped by the coach from coming to the National Academy. Sorry to say, I am not saying anything against the cricket board. These people are employees of the board.”

Replying to a query, Akmal said that he was never fined or penalized for breaking rules on tours since making his Pakistan's debut in 2009. He claimed that he was dropped from the team after an unjustified warning.

However, head coach Mickey Arthur refuted Akmal's claims and said the batsman was not telling the truth. The coach added that he had asked Akmal to improve upon his skills and attitude. This is not the first time Akmal has become the centre of controversy off the field. In 2014, Akmal was detained at a local police station in Lahore following a spat with a traffic warden over breaking a traffic signal.

The middle-order batsman also made headlines after a row with security personnel in a theatre auditorium in Faisalabad and also for being allegedly arrested from an event in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the PCB has decided to issue show-cause notice to the batsman. Akmal was dropped from the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy in Birmingham in May this year after the batsman failed two consecutive fitness tests in two months. The middle-order batsman's failure in fitness tests prompted selectors to bring in Haris Sohail in place of Akmal, asking the cricketer to return home to work on his fitness.

Akmal had also been dropped from the team that toured the West Indies in April, after being the only player, among 31, to fail the fitness test during a camp held at the NCA in March. In an annual assessment earlier this year, Akmal had weighed 91kg with a fat-level reading of 115.6. A measurement in excess of 100 is considered high. After being released from Pakistan's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Akmal had apologised to his fans, saying he was determined to come back stronger than ever and promised to remain committed to cricket.