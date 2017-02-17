LAHORE - The three-day 117th annual sports of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore commenced here on Thursday at the university's Oval Ground with nearly 6,000 students from 30 departments, showcasing their talent in different events.

One-minute silence was observed at the inaugural ceremony for the martyrs of Lahore blast. The GCU athletes, led by Ghulam Qadir took oath that they would take part in annual games abiding by the rules and in the true spirit of sportsmanship for the glory of sports and the honour of their teams.

Engineering department grabbed the prestigious trophy of the ‘Best March Past Contingent’, while Political Science department stood second. The musicians hailing from GCU Nazir Ahmed Music Society (NAMS) presented a special anthem for 115th GCU Athletics Meet.

In his message on the annual sports day, GCU vice chancellor Prof Dr M Hassan Amir Shah said sports and co-curricular activities were as important as academics for the overall grooming and personality development of students.

The first day of the annual sports event was marked by 1500-metre race which was won by M Waseem. In 3,000-metre race, intermediate student Wasim Akram got the first position, while Suban Masood of Economics Department crossed the finish line first in men's 200m race. Qasier Abbass Intermediate student clinched the first position in men's shot put. The most enthralling contest of 400 meters relay among girls was won by a team of Physical Education department. Shazia Khan from Physical Education won the long jump among girls. The athletics events of 5,000-metre race, triple jump, and pole vault will be held at the GCU oval ground today (Friday).