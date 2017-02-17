ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice M Anwar Kasi Thursday heard the writ petition filed by former Test pacer Sarfraz Nawaz against the appointments of PCB chairman Shahryar Khan and PSL head Najam Sethi.

After hearing the arguments of Sarfraz’ lawyer Naeem Bokhari, the court issued notices to the PCB and Federal government and gave them 10 days to submit their detailed replies. Naeem informed the honourable court that gambling was being order of the day in cricket right under the nose of PCB while Sethi had filed cases against his client and his pension was also stopped on his directives. After hearing the arguments, the court issued directives to the concerned authorities seeking reply within 10 days.

After the hearing, Sarfraz, while talking to The Nation, said: “Najam Sethi is inflicting huge damages on national cause in his talk shows. I want the fixing inquiry to be made public so everybody should be well-informed. The entire things must be brought to media notice so that they may show the actual picture to the entire nation and international community should also be given a very clear message that there is no room for fixers and cheaters in the national team.”

He said he was receiving threats every day. “My life is under enormous danger, but I will never back off, as I know I am fighting for the prestige and dignity of my country and it is about the reputation of cricket, which I had played in my entire life. All the past and current greats can’t keep mum on prevailing situation and we have to join hands to eliminate all those, who have been bringing bad name to the country and cricket. International world is looking at Pakistan cricket and has lots of questions in their minds. We need to come clean and it can only be possible through impartial inquiry and through people, who enjoy reputation both home and abroad.”

Sarfraz said: “Sethi is a certified gambler and there is a lot of corruption in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while some certain individuals are also involved in this corruption. PCB chief Shahryar Khan is not more than a dummy and doesn’t have any say and can’t even move a peon. Everybody knows, who is making all the shots in the PCB and on who’s behest, corruption in the board is growing with each passing day.

“Sethi is inflicting huge damages on Pakistan and its cricket. I feel the match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators looked dubious one. In my personal opinion, Sethi is an Indian agent and I, along with all the pro-Pakistanis, strongly hail the statement of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa regarding holding of PSL final in Lahore. The message is loud and clear for all. Every Pakistani takes that statement very seriously and I am sure international players and boards must also pay heed to the promise made by the COAS, as he is a man of words, and if he had given such clear statement, it means a lot, as Pakistan Army will provide foolproof security to the involved players and spectators,” he added.

“The world must step forward and help Pakistan cricket in the time of need. These handful anti-state elements can’t dictate us, with the active sacrifices of armed forces, other security agencies and government, terrorism menace is reduced significantly and the day is not far, when Pakistan will be completely free from all kinds of terror activities and all kinds of sports will return to Pakistan,” Sarfraz concluded.