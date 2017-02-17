Dubai - Misbah-ul-Haq has expressed hope that the Pakistan Super League will do the job of acting as a pipeline for talent to help shore up the immediate future of cricket in the country.

“PSL is an ideal platform for the development of the players, just like the other leagues. So we hope that all these emerging players show their potential and get groomed as it’s very, very necessary for the future of Pakistan cricket,” Misbah told Wisden India on Thursday(February 16).

Misbah mentioned Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Asghar as the finds of the first edition of the PSL – Nawaz, the left-arm spinner, has already played all three formats of international cricket, while Hasan has turned out in One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals. Asghar, the left-arm spinner, hasn’t yet played a game for Pakistan but has been in the fringes of selection.

“Hasan is now playing regularly for Pakistan and has improved a lot after being spotted in the first PSL, so are Nawaz and Asghar. And that’s good sign,” said Misbah, whose Islamabad United won the first PSL title in 2016.

Misbah also singled out Islamabad colleagues Shadab Khan, the legspinner, and Ammad Butt, the right-arm pacer, as among the most exciting prospects on the horizon.

“We have Shadab and Ammad as our emerging players and both have good talent. The best thing about these two players is that they not only good bowlers but also excellent fielders,” said Misbah.

Shadab, 18, hails from Mianwali, Misbah’s hometown, and besides hitting a brilliant 132 also took 14 wickets in two ‘Tests’ for Pakistan A in Zimbabwe last year. Ammad was sent to England for the one-off Twenty20 International in Manchester last year but didn’t get in to the XI.

Misbah hoped all the exciting youngsters got proper chances to showcase their potential. “If the emerging players get full chance they will get groomed, which is very important. I have high hopes with the PSL,” he said.





Agencies