SHARJAH: Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by seven runs in a tough match as they play 8th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first.

Lahore Qalandars started their inning in a fiery manner and set 180-runs target for Kings.

Fakhar Zaman scored quick 56 runs including eight boundaries (3 sixes and 5 fours).

Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan and Usama Mir were impressive with the ball. They departed two players each.

Karachi Kings also played a very impressive inning with Skipper Kumar Sangakara scoring 65 runs off 45 balls. He was accompanied by Shoaib Malik, who played an inning of 39 runs.

Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman was declared Man of the Match.