Peshawar Zalmi set a 125-run target for Quetta Gladiators to be chased in 20 overs, but as the play shrink due to rain, so Gladiators need to score 117 runs in 16 over according to Duckworth-Lewis method in the 9th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017.

Tamim Iqbal returned to the team and played a massive inning of 62 runs. He hit 4 fours and as many sixes. Sohaib Maqsood also seemed in form as he posted 30 runs on board without losing his wicket at the end of Zalmi’s inning.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and invited rivals to bat first.

Teams:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Mohammad Hafeez, Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

Quetta Gladiators:

Asad Shafiq, Ahmed Shehzad, Kevin Pietersen, Riley Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Zulfiqar Babar