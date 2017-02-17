SHARJAH - Brilliant batting by Fakhar Zaman and disciplined bowling by the bowlers helped Lahore Qalandars’ defeat Karachi Kings by 7 runs in the 8th Pakistan Super League (PSL) thrilling match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Karachi’s captain Kumar Sangakkara smashed one six and eight fours to score 65 off 45 deliveries and along with Shoaib Malik, added 101 runs for the third wicket partnership in 64 deliveries. Former captain of Kings’ Shoaib Malik smashed two huge sixes to score 39 off 30 deliveries.

However, Lahore bowlers kept their nerves in control and restricted Karachi Kings’ to 172-8, orchestrating the second victory for the team in the mega tournament. For Lahore, Sunil Narine and Sohail Tanvir bowled brilliantly and captured two wickets apiece. Lahore’s M Irfan, once again, bowled superbly and bagged two wickets, conceding 35 runs.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars, riding on a brilliant half century by Fakhr Zaman, scored 179-8 in 20 overs after being invited by Karachi Kings to bat first on a batting friendly wicket. Qalandars, despite losing Brendon McCullum (0 off two deliveries) early, went off to a good start as the batsmen kept the scorecard moving at a good pace. Captain McCullum was bowled by Imad Wasim in the second over with only 12 runs on the board, but Jason Roy and Fakhr Zaman didn't allow Karachi Kings' bowling line to take advantage of early wicket to keep the momentum for Lahore Qalandars going.

Both Jason and Fakhr added 45 runs for the second wicket partnership which got broken with Jason's wicket off Sohail Khan's delivery after scoring 26 off 16.

After Jason's wicket, Fakhr was joined by Umar Akmal to continue the momentum and the duo added 47 runs for the third wicket. Umar Akmal scored 25 off 16 balls, smashing one six and three boundaries while Fakhr Zaman smashed three sixes and five boundaries for his 36-ball-56.

Lahore couldn’t keep the momentum at usual pace in last five overs and scored only 39 runs off them. Fast bowler M Aamir conceded just four runs of last over taking two wickets and causing one run out in final six balls to stop Qalandars from posting a possibly mammoth total. M Rizwan scored 29 off 22 deliveries, Grant Elliot scored 17 off 18 deliveries while Sunil Narine scored 13 off 6 deliveries. Fakhar Zaman was named man of the match.

This is Lahore’s second triumph in four games, while Karachi has lost all the three games it played so far in the tournament, so far. Tomorrow (Friday), Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 9th match at 4:30pm while Islamabad United will vie against Karachi Kings in the 10th match 9pm.

Scoreboard

LAHORE QALANDARS:

J Roy b Sohail Khan 26

B McCullum b Imad Wasim 0

Fakhar Zaman c Usman b Usama Mir 56

Umar Akmal c Bopara b Usama Mir 25

M Rizwan lbw b Sohail Khan 29

G Elliott c Sangakkara b M Aamir 17

S Narine c Bopara b M Aamir 13

Sohail Tanvir not out 3

M Irfan (4) run out 1

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 8) 9

TOTAL: (8 wickets; 20 overs) 179

FOW: 1-12, 2-57, 3-104, 4-119, 5-158, 6-175, 7-176, 8-179.

BOWLING: M Aamir 4-0-30-2, Imad Wasim 2-0-22-1, Sohail Khan 4-0-37-2, Usman Khan 4-0-35-0, Usama Mir 4-0-35-2, RS Bopara 2-0-19-0.

KARACHI KINGS:

Babar Azam c Bilawal b M Irfan 9

C Gayle c Umar Akmal b Narine 5

KC Sangakkara b Sohail Tanvir 65

Shoaib Malik c Tanvir b Bilawal 39

KA Pollard b Narine 8

R Bopara c Bilawal b Tanvir 5

Imad Wasim run out 6

Sohail Khan b M Irfan 10

M Aamir not out 11

Usama Mir not out 4

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 6, nb 2) 10

TOTAL: (8 wickets; 20 overs) 172

FOW: 1-7, 2-21, 3-122, 4-125, 5-137, 6-147, 7-156, 8-168.

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 4-0-30-2, SP Narine 4-0-31-2, M Irfan (4) 4-0-35-2, Bilawal Bhatti 4-0-34-1, Yasir Shah 2-0-18-0, GD Elliott 2-0-22-0.

TOSS: Karachi Kings

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar and RK Illingworth

TV UMPIRE: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammed Anees (Pakistan)

RESERVE UMPIRE: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan)